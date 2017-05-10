A man who is racked with remorse and considered suicide after fatally stabbing his “aggressive” big brother will go to prison for at least three years and three months.
Justice Michael Croucher, who found the case distressing, wept while sentencing Shane Ryan Brown, 33, for the manslaughter of Wayne Brown, 38, at their parents’ home at Cranbourne in June last year.
The court heard that on the day of his death, Wayne Brown was in a “belligerent mood” after consuming ice, methadone, alcohol and cannabis.
The victim, who had a violent history, had been aggressive, calling his family “a pack of dogs” and threatening harm to his partner and daughter.