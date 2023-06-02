In 2021, Ju Zhang's boyfriend googled two troubling questions. He's just been charged with her murder.

Melbourne mum Ju 'Kelly' Zhang had only been dating her boyfriend for a month before she was killed in her home in February 2021.

On Wednesday, a jury found Joon Seong Tan guilty of murdering the 33-year-old before disposing of her body in a wheelie bin.

During the trial, the jury was told Tan used his phone to search online "how many years for killing a person in Australia" and "how is stinky garbage disposed of in Australia" after her death.

Zhang's body was later discovered by police during a search of a Wollert landfill site in June 2021. She had suffered at least one stab wound to her heart.

Prosecutors told jurors the 37-year-old had murdered Zhang sometime between 5pm and 6pm after sharing dinner with her and her eight-year-old son. Her son was in the house when the incident occurred.

Zhang had reportedly soured on the relationship with Tan and had started seeing another man.

Tan had seen his car parked in her driveway.

Jurors were told Tan had told a friend he believed Zhang was cheating on him and if he found out that was the case he would "kill her, hug her and die together".

It was alleged Tan also told a friend that he had fought with Zhang and killed her accidentally, before cleaning up and moving her body to a laundry cupboard.