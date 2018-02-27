And baby makes three: Duggar sibling welcomes her first child into the family.

American reality TV parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, of 19 Kids and Counting fame, have welcomed their tenth grandchild into the world after their daughter gave birth to a healthy baby boy this week.

Twenty-year-old Joy-Anna Forsyth (nee Duggar) welcomed her first child, Gideon Martyn Forsyth, with husband Austin on February 23 in Arkansas in the US.

Sharing the news on the Duggar family website, the ten-time grandparents said they were absolutely “thrilled” at the new arrival.

“We can’t wait for this little one to grow up around all of these other grandbabies,” Jim Bob and Michelle shared.

“We are so blessed and our hearts are overflowing.”

Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine, the young couple described looking at their baby for the first time as “such an incredible moment”.