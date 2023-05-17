Josh Hutcherson was in one of the biggest film franchises of all time. Then he disappeared.

The Josh Hutcherson renaissance (Hutcherssance? Joshnaissance? Let's workshop) is upon us.

And we will be seated.

On May 17, a teaser trailer for his upcoming project, as the lead in supernatural horror film Five Nights at Freddy's, based on the video game franchise of the same name, was released, leading to immediate excitement at the return of Hutcherson to major movie screens.

In the film, set to be released in October, he plays a security guard that starts a night-time job at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, a once-successful, but now generally abandoned family entertainment centre, where he discovers its four animatronic mascots move and kill anyone that is still there after midnight.

Yikes. And there are hopes that this could become a new major horror franchise, with subsequent movies following other games in the video game series.

Watch: Hutcherson in the scary teaser for Five Nights at Freddy's. Post continues below video.

If that turns out to be the case, it would be an impressive return to franchise films from an actor still incredibly beloved for their first.