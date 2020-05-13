What you need to know about COVID-19 today, Wednesday May 13.

Josh Frydenberg has tested negative for COVID-19.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg was sent into isolation as he awaited the results of a coronavirus test yesterday, after coughing several times during a parliamentary speech on Australia’s economic situation.

“The DCMO advised me that out of an abundance of caution, it was prudent I be tested for COVID-19,” he said in a statement.

“Following the receipt of his advice, I immediately left Parliament House to be tested. I expect the result of my test to be provided tomorrow,” he said yesterday.

The test has now come back negative.

The awkward moment when a coughing fit forced Treasurer Josh Frydenberg to stop mid-way through a speech on the economic impact of coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/J2AnZzZ4xG — SBS News (@SBSNews) May 12, 2020

Last night on The Project, host Waleed Aly told the panel he texted the Treasurer and got the reply that Frydenberg’s wife thinks he just has “man flu”.

Yesterday I was tested for COVID-19 out of an abundance of caution on the advice of the Deputy Chief Medical Officer. This morning I received the result of the test which was negative. — Josh Frydenberg (@JoshFrydenberg) May 12, 2020

