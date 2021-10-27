The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday October 28.

History made: Cavallo is the first active footballer to tell the public he is gay.

Josh Cavallo is the first and only current top-flight male professional footballer in the world to tell the public he is gay.

The 21-year-old Adelaide United player wrote on social media that he was "ready to speak about something personal that I'm finally comfortable to talk about in my life".

"I'm a footballer and I'm gay," the midfielder said in an accompanying video.

"All I want to do is play football and be treated equally."

Josh spoke about "fighting with his sexuality for over six years" and feeling like he had to hide his true self to pursue his dream to play football.

"Being a gay closeted footballer, I've had to learn to mask my feelings in order to fit the mould of a professional footballer... I've lived my life assuming this was a topic never to be spoken about."