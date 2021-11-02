"So many people are living in a shadow": Why coming out is still harder for male footballers.

Just by being himself, professional footballer Josh Cavallo has made history.

In October, the Adelaide United player posted a statement to social media about his sexuality.

"I am proud to publicly announce that I am gay," Josh shared in an Instagram post, making him the only current top-flight male professional footballer in the world to come out.

"It's been a journey to get to this point in my life, but I couldn't be happier with my decision to come out," Josh continued. "I have been fighting my sexuality for six years now, and I'm glad I can put that to rest."

Josh shared further comments about the difficulty he has faced navigating his sexuality in the sporting arena as well as the public eye.

"Being a gay closeted footballer, I've had to learn to mask my feelings in order to fit the mould of a professional footballer," he wrote.

"Growing up being gay and playing football were just two worlds that hadn't crossed paths before. I've lived my life assuming that this was a topic never to be spoken about."