US gymnast Jordan Chiles has been stripped of her Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medal following a controversial ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The decision, based on a four-second delay in filing an inquiry by her coach, has not only cost Chiles her place on the podium, but also sparked outrage, with many calling the move unjust and racially motivated.

Jordan Chiles was initially awarded a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. Credit: Getty

The controversy began with a four-second delay.

The controversy began on August 5 during the women's individual floor exercise final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.