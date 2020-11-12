Addiction, six rehab stints and jail: The unravelling of Jonathan Rhys Meyers' complex life.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers was the football coach millions of girls dreamed of. Well, his character in Bend it Like Beckham was, at least.

The Irish actor, famous for his eyes and talent alike, was a rising star in the early 2000s, starring alongside the likes of Reese Witherspoon and Tom Cruise in blockbuster movies. In 2006, he won a Golden Globe for his depiction of Elvis in a CBS mini-series, before he played Henry VIII in The Tudors.

Watch the trailer for Bend It Like Beckham here. Post continues below.

From the outside, Rhys Meyers' life was dazzling and dreamworthy. But as the years have gone by, the critically-acclaimed actor has opened up about his complicated history with addiction and how it has impacted his life.

Most recently, just this week, TMZ reported that Rhys Meyers has been arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) after he crashed his car in Malibu, California. The publication further reports that he failed a sobriety test, and was taken to jail. According to People, he was the only person in the car at the time of the crash, and has since been released.

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers in 2002. Image: Getty.