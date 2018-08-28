Jon and Kate Plus 8: After 11 seasons, where are they all now?

We first met soccer-team sized US family The Gosselins in 2007 on TLC’S Jon and Kate Plus 8, the wildly popular reality show which followed a family of epic proportions through their daily dramas.

Not quite as glamorous as Keeping up with the Kardashians but with eight times the real-life juiciness, the world was hooked on the journey which followed husband and wife Jon and Kate, their twins Mady and Cara, who were four when the show started, and sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah who were just one when the first season aired.

The show was an immediate hit in the US and beyond, and while it wasn’t the first reality show centred around the basic premise of an ordinary family just doing their thing, it is certainly one of the most noteworthy for its no filter glimpse into what really happens inside a family of 10.

Two years into the program’s whopping 11-season run, the world’s obsession with the family was fuelled by revelations that Jon had cheated on Kate.

Jon and Kate’s 10-year marriage ended that very year, and the show continued in 2009 as Kate Plus 8, following the no-nonsense mother going it alone.

While it was announced that Kate Plus 8 would be cancelled in 2011, it returned to TLC in 2015 with four more seasons, rounding out in July last year.

It’s been a year the Gosselins appeared on our screens, so what we really want to know is what have they been doing?

Kate Gosselin