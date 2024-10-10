Joker: Folie à Deux is a terrible film, just not for the reason you'd expect.

Joker: Folie à Deux is what happens when a good idea meets flawed execution.

The film has only endured a short stint in cinemas so far, yet it's already been widely regarded as one of the worst releases of the year by critics and moviegoers alike, prompting people to ask how the hell it ever got made in the first place.

Yet if you look back at how its initial conception unfolded, all the signs pointed towards this project being a hit.

Joker: Folie à Deux is a sequel to Joker, the 2019 psychological thriller directed by Todd Phillips and loosely based on characters from DC Comics. The original movie starred Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, a failed clown and aspiring stand-up comedian whose descent into mental illness led to a series of violent and murderous events.

Despite some debate and backlash surrounding the film, Joker went on to be the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2019 and the second-highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, as well as the first and only R-rated film to pass the billion-dollar mark (until Deadpool & Wolverine premiered this year).

The film won a slew of awards, including Best Actor and Best Original Score at the Oscars, and the creative team behind Joker were enticed to return for round two. Phoenix quickly signed on on to reprise the role that is seen as the greatest of his career, and soon, it was announced that the powerhouse that is Lady Gaga would be coming on board to put her own spin on the infamous character of Harley Quinn.

Joker: Folie à Deux takes place two years after the events of the first film. Arthur Fleck is in custody at Arkham State Hospital awaiting trial for his various crimes, and his lawyer is planning to argue that Arthur has dissociative identity disorder and that his "Joker" personality is responsible for the crimes, meaning he cannot be held responsible for his actions.