A year after Johnny Ruffo's death, this is what Tahnee Sims wants to tell him.

When Tahnee Sims met Johnny Ruffo, she knew she had met 'her person'.

After meeting at a dance studio in 2015, she stood by his side when he was first diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017 and again when the cancer returned in 2020.

Then in 2023, the Home and Away actor died at the age of 35, six years after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

As she had been for the eight years they were together, Tahnee was by her partner's side as his family confirmed he "went peacefully with the support of some incredible nurses and doctors."

Watch Johnny Ruffo discuss when he was first diagnosed on The Project.



Video via Network 10.

It's been a year since the devastating news hit Ruffo's friends, family, and the Australian entertainment industry.

Tahnee Sims shared her thoughts around the anniversary on her Instagram with a carousel of photos of the couple sharing beautiful memories together.

"One year on without you... It feels like just yesterday & a lifetime ago all at once," Sims began.

"There are so many things I wish I could say to you, so many moments I have wanted to share with you, so many times I've reached for my phone to call you," she continued.