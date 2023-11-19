10 days after his passing, Johnny Ruffo's girlfriend has shared a tribute.

In 2020, he shared the tragic news his brain cancer had returned and two years later, confirmed it was terminal.

In 2015, Ruffo told The Project how Sims rushed him to the emergency room after he began to slur his sentences and "jumble up his words" while experiencing a migraine.

Doctors then discovered he had a 7cm brain tumour.

"The surgeon said if I hadn't gone to the hospital that night, I would have died in my sleep that night," he said.

"It's just sheer luck that I went in when I did otherwise I wouldn't be here."

Sims also faced the extremely difficult task of signing the consent form that allowed doctors to remove Ruffo's tumour.

After waiting with him for eight hours in the emergency waiting room, Tahnee was told to go home and return the next day. But when Johnny slipped into a coma at 6am the next day, further testing showed he needed emergency surgery.

"I've got no family here, she’s the only person I have here so she had to sign off to do the operation," he told The Project.

"The surgeon said to her there was a one in 20 chance I would die from the operation. She was quite torn up about it."

