"Another huge battle ahead of me." Johnny Ruffo's brain cancer has returned.

Speaking to radio hosts Fitzy & Wippa in September 2017, Ruffo revealed he had been suffering from horrible headaches for years before his diagnosis.

"I've sort of on and off been getting headaches for years but I just thought... I just put it down to drinking too much," he said.

"As you do, you get a headache [and] you think, 'I'll just take a Panadol'."

But when the headache started feeling "like a fire inside his head", and he started slurring his words while talking to his girlfriend, he knew something was wrong.

"It was unbelievable, like the most excruciating pain I've ever felt. I can't even describe it," he said.

In hospital, Ruffo started slowly slipping into a coma and hospital staff were unable to wake him. It was then they discovered he had a 7cm brain tumour that needed to be removed instantly.

"I spoke to the neurosurgeon that did the operation... he said to me 'Look, you know, if you hadn't come in when you did you would've died that night'," Ruffo said.

"He said, 'You would've had a brain aneurysm and not woken up at all'."

Surgeons removed 95 per cent of the malignant stage three oligodendroglioma, as the final five per cent was too close to nerves.