A divorce, an intervention and a baby: John Mulaney has had one hell of a year.

John Mulaney's name has been a regularly trending topic recently.

That's actually been quite an unusual development, because Mulaney has been a successful but mostly private, unassuming comedian for years. We knew who he was, but there was nothing going on that made him exciting enough to be discussed far and wide on the internet. That's not a bad thing. It's just a fact.

But Mulaney, 39, has had one hell of a year, and it's drawn the attention of absolutely everybody.

oh i wonder why john mulaney is trendi- pic.twitter.com/0H2fXxdWeY — gaby (@scsasimms) September 5, 2021

On September 7, Mulaney appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and offered a detailed timeline of it all.

"I packed a lot into this…. Is it September now?" Mulaney said about his "challenging" past 12 months.

Before hosting the Halloween episode of Saturday Night Live in October 2020, Mulaney said he had been to rehab and separated from his ex-wife, makeup artist Anna Marie Tendler.

"I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife," he said.

Around this time, he also relapsed.

"Then I continued using drugs. You and some other friends staged an intervention, as you recall," Mulaney said to Seth Meyers.

Watch: John Mulaney announces he and Olivia Munn are expecting a baby. Post continues below video.