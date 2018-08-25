Wolf Creek star John Jarratt charged with historic rape.

Australian actor John Jarratt has officially been charged with sexually assaulting a woman 40 years ago.

The actor best known for his role as Mick Taylor in the 2005 horror film Wolf Creek was issued a future court attendance notice for one count of rape on Friday, The Daily Telegraph reports.

Jarratt, 66, is accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman in September, 1976.

The assault took place in a share house in the Sydney suburb of Randwick. It’s understood they knew each other, and the woman was working at The Sydney Opera House at the time.

The woman reported the incident to police in December 2017.

The Daily Telegraph first reported these allegations in 2017. At the time, Jarratt strongly denied having committed any sexual assault.

Jarrat is due to appear before Waverley Local Court on October 10.

More to come.