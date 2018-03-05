Johanna Griggs just became a grandmother for the first time.

TV presenter and former Olympian Johanna Griggs has just become a grandmother, revealing the happy news on Instagram over the weekend.

“Meet our gorgeous grandson… he is beyond exquisite,” the 44-year-old wrote alongside a snap of her 21-year-old son Joe’s first baby.

Joe, is the Better Homes and Gardens presenter's youngest son with her former husband, actor Gary Sweet. He and his partner, Katie, are said to be "completely calm and over the moon" about their new arrival.

"Both families ecstatic with the safe arrival of this much loved little man," Johanna wrote, confirming the baby boy had yet to be named.

The 1990 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist also remarked on how "incredible" it was to see her son welcome a son of his own.

"Beyond surreal. Can't begin to to describe how incredible it is to see my baby holding his baby. What a beautiful day," she shared.

Johanna also shared a series of snaps of her grandson's arrival, revealing to her near-40,000 followers she was "bursting with pride and emotion".