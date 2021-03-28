One year after Tiger King, Joe Exotic and Dillon Passage are getting a divorce.

Joe Exotic, a self-described “gay, gun-toting cowboy with a mullet,” and his husband Dillon Passage are seeking a divorce, one year after the Netflix documentary Tiger King became a global sensation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The series focused on Joe Exotic, his zoo, his vendetta against Carole Baskin, and his romantic relationships with younger men (among so many other things like a man doing an interview in a bathtub etc).

Watch the trailer for Tiger King here. Post continues below.



Video by Netflix.

Exotic is currently in jail and announced via his social media page, run by a friend, that "Dillon thinks having to sleep alone and not have me out there is so rough and hard to deal with to the point he has to leave me...

"Let me tell you what rough really is, spending every day locked in an 8x12 foot box, tied naked in a chair so long my wrists bleed and you shit and piss on yourself, and for what?"

Th 58-year-old said he felt abandoned by the man who promised to "stick with [him] for better or for worse" in 2017.

"All I ever wanted was to mean something to someone. Why is that so much to ask?"