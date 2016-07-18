There’s something Jodi Anasta really, really wants you to know: there’s no new man in her life.

Speaking to Kyle and Jackie O, the actress revealed her true feelings about the constant reports she has moved on following her split with former professional rugby league player, Braith Anasta.

Selfies w #Bromley @raesonwategos @bromleyandco A photo posted by Jodi Anasta (@jodigordon) on Jul 2, 2016 at 3:42pm PDT

“There’s nothing to report,” she replied when asked about photos showing her out on the town with a new man.

“I’m hoping that every time my mates call me and say ‘come out and have a drink’, I don’t have a new boyfriend. It’s annoying!” she said.

“I’m a respectable woman and I’m a mum, and I don’t want to be accused of having a boyfriend every time I go out. It’s not nice…it’s not the way I want to be portrayed.”

The Neighbours star also opened up about her relationship with Braith now that they have separated.

"We are at such an early stage, with everything that's happened, and to have that support and that great family dynamic going on, and to have mutual respect for each other is very important," she said.