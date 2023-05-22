'I love you, Dad. Always.' Jock Zonfrillo's daughter Ava has shared a tribute to her dad.

Zonfrillo's fans around the country were left reeling when news of his death was announced.

“With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away," read a statement from his family.

“For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky."

The chef, best-selling author, and philanthropist was best known Down Under for his hosting duties on MasterChef, and he quickly became a crowd favourite after he took on the role in 2019. He often spoke about his love for his family – daughters Ava and Sophia from a previous marriage, and son Alfie and daughter Isla with wife Lauren Fried.

"Not having a phone on, not being disturbed by anything else just giving myself to my kids – that, for me, is something that is brilliant," Jock told New Idea magazine in 2020.

"We FaceTime every night when she’s having dinner," he told the outlet of his connection with Ava in 2022.

"We all have dinner together, and with the young kids and her, they love her as a big sister."

Feature image: Instagram/@avazonfrillo