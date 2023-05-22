'I love you, Dad. Always.' Jock Zonfrillo's daughter Ava has shared a tribute to her dad.

Barely three weeks since MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo passed away, his eldest daughter Ava has shared a moving tribute to her father on Instagram.
"Still can’t accept that we’ll be remembering you for more time than we had you," she wrote, "but it doesn’t mean we’ll love you any less.
"I love you Dad. Always."
The 23-year-old shared a series of images of herself and her dad, both from her childhood and more recently, along with other family shots and videos.
Ava's post comes just days after Zonfrillo's friend and fellow MasterChef judge, Andy Allen, shared his own message on social media, thanking fans for their ongoing support after his passing.