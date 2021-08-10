The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday August 11.

Government chases $32m in JobKeeper debts.

More than 11,000 people have been sent debt notices worth almost $33 million linked to JobKeeper wage subsidies.

But the Morrison government continues to resist calls to crack down on businesses that won't hand back payments despite turning monster profits.

Services Australia has revealed that as of the end of April, 11,771 welfare recipients had debts raised after a review of JobKeeper and income support payments.

In response to questions on notice from Greens senator Rachel Siewert, the agency said the debt claims - which have not yet been recovered - totalled $32.8 million.

Greens leader Adam Bandt said the ultra-rich had used JobKeeper money to buy private jets, pay out share dividends and increase profits.

The Morrison Government couldn’t make it any clearer that they have one rule for billionaires and one rule for the rest of us.https://t.co/90ZTVg61lS — Adam Bandt (@AdamBandt) August 10, 2021

"It is outrageous that the government refuses to make billionaires and big corporations pay back the money that they clearly didn't need to take from the public purse," he told ABC radio on Tuesday.

"Yet at the same time it is hounding the most vulnerable people in the country who are doing their best to survive the pandemic."

Mr Bandt said the government pursued people through the disastrous robodebt scheme, which resulted in a $1.2 billion class action settlement, but refused to take on corporations.

Employment Minister Stuart Robert said all governments had a responsibility to ensure debts were recovered fairly and respectfully under the law.

"When JobSeeker and JobKeeper were put into the Australian population, it was quite clear that Australians knew that you could not claim both," he told parliament.