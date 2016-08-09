Brisbane man jailed for life over vicious murder of pregnant woman.

A devastated husband has watched the man who murdered his pregnant wife be sentenced to life in prison.

Andrew Michael Burke,was 17 years old when he killed 27-year-old Joan Ryther in a brutal attack in May 2013.

As Ryther walked to work in Brisbane, Burke had dragged her into a yard, assaulted her, and left her to die. He was convicted of rape and murder, as well as killing Ryther’s unborn child.

Her husband Cory Ryther bravely faced his wife's killer to read his victim impact statement in court.

"We meant no harm ... to anyone. We just wanted to live," he said.

"Life for me now is empty and hollow. I feel like there's nothing left really to live for."

Mr Ryther said the crime was 'inhuman', and told the court he had struggled with feelings of guilt since his wife's death, and had been sleeping on the lounge because he couldn't bring himself to stay in the couple's bed.

Joan Ryther's life was taken 19 months to the day after the couple were married in the Philippines.