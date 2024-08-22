'I'm calling it: Bennifer 2.0 was one big publicity stunt.'

Hello, and welcome to my off-brand TED Talk. We're gathered here today to talk about the so-called "break up" of one Jennifer Lopez and Benjamin Affleck.

Unless your wifi has been down for days, you will have heard that JLo filed for divorce from Ben earlier this week. But here's the thing... I don't think they were ever actually in a relationship. Well, no. I do think their initial relationship was real. But Bennifer 2.0? I don't buy it.

Yep, that's right: I think their entire marriage was a PR stunt that has simply run its course.

Let's look at the timing.

Bennifer 2.0 kicked off in the midst of a publicly tumultuous time for both Ben and Jen. As a refresher, the "couple" first reunited in May 2021, and the news set the internet alight.

"Ben reached out to her to see how she was doing and they had dinner together a few times within this last month. It's natural between them and the chemistry is unreal," a source told E! News at the time.

"They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other's company right now."﻿

By the end of May, the couple had already been on holiday together, and the rest, as they say, is history.

But let's add some context here. Jennifer was fresh out of a very messy relationship with her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The couple had gotten engaged in 2019, postponed the wedding twice due to COVID, and eventually split amid rumours that he had cheated on her with Southern Charm reality star Madison LeCroy. Around that time, reports were that JLo was in her 'Please Please Please' era, ie. — not wanting to date another person who would publicly humiliate her by cheating on her.