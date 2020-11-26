"7 questions I have about J-Lo's viral naked picture."

This morning, Jennifer Lopez announced she was releasing a new single called 'In The Morning' later this week.
Except... people aren't really talking about that at the moment.
Because THIS is the COVER ART:
It's a lot, even from the woman who brought us iconic moments such as that green Versace dress and the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.
It's been at least four hours, and I think the image has actual burnt itself onto my retinas. I can't unsee it. I don't want to unsee it.
Goodness, it has been a big week for the 51-year-old.
First, she performed two songs with Colombian singer Maluma at the American Music Awards. It looked like this:
