"7 questions I have about J-Lo's viral naked picture."

This morning, Jennifer Lopez announced she was releasing a new single called 'In The Morning' later this week.

Except... people aren't really talking about that at the moment.

Because THIS is the COVER ART:

I mean... WHAT EVEN. Image: Twitter.

It's a lot, even from the woman who brought us iconic moments such as that green Versace dress and the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.

It's been at least four hours, and I think the image has actual burnt itself onto my retinas. I can't unsee it. I don't want to unsee it.

Goodness, it has been a big week for the 51-year-old.

First, she performed two songs with Colombian singer Maluma at the American Music Awards. It looked like this: