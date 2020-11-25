From 'Giggle and Hoot' to viral comedy: Why you’re seeing Jimmy Giggle everywhere right now.

Ask any parent who's had a child in the past 15 years, and they'll tell you how Jimmy Giggle single handedly kept their kids entertained for hours. He was their free virtual babysitter, who happened to be completely hilarious.

Kids loved him for his colourful personality and cardboard-instrument playing skills. Oh, and his giggle-mobile.

Parents - particularly many mothers - loved him for his expressive eyebrows and sideburns. A group of mothers even began a Facebook page called: I Could Teach Jimmy Giggle a Thing or Two ;)

Watch: Things people say before having kids. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Fans of the 33-year-old are vast and varied, and since leaving his hosting role on ABC's Giggle and Hoot last year, the comedian has successfully pivoted his career to appeal to a new market of generation Zs and millennials via social media.

They've also been introduced to his real name: Jimmy Rees.

Recently, Jimmy's videos have been going viral on Instagram and TikTok, with many completely unaware it's the former host of the ABC's kids show.

Jimmy Rees was the host of 'Giggles and Hoot' for ten years, before he left last year. Image: ABC.