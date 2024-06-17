Jimmy and Holly found love on-screen. Now they're expecting their first child.

We watched their love blossom on screen on The Bachelor Australia, and now, Jimmy Nicholson and Holly Kingston have announced that they're expecting their first child.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram, the couple looked elated as Holly cradled her growing baby bump in a white maxi dress.

Watch: Jimmy and Holly on Studio 10. Post continues below.



Video via Network 10.

"COMING 2024!" they captioned the carousel.

Shortly after the announcement went live, fans and friends flocked to the comments to offer their congratulations.

"You're welcome," wrote The Bachelor Australia host, Osher Gunsberg.

Fellow Bachelor and father-of-two Matty J thought it would be best to offer some words of wisdom, writing: "Congrats guys... enjoy your last few months of freedom before you enter hell! Just kidding, parenting is great."