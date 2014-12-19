Santa photos always bring out the worst in people. And by people, we mean children.

Whether it’s a pushy parents or the screaming kids – it’s likely that someone will go home in tears.

In fact, Santa photos are very much like a trip to the doctor.

Perhaps that’s why Jimmy Kimmel invented the genius game of “Santa’s lap or Flu Shot? Basically memebers of Kimmel’s audience have to choose whether or not the child in question is crying because of Santa or a flu shot.

And it’s harder than expected:

Example 1) Try and guess…

Needle or Santa. We’re going to go with needle.

Example 2) Any ideas?

Santa. Definitley Santa.

Check out the answers here:

If you need more of a laugh, check out these petrified children in their Santa photos…

Don't look too happy, child It's only the strange man who delivers you presents once a year.

Even the mistletoe on this child's head doesn't make this photo happy.

The child and Santa look equally glad to be together.

How do Santa's eyes even get that big?

Run, child, run! That Santa would make me flee, as well.

A real contrast of emotion depicted in this image, from utter fear, to mild happiness and ending with utter boredom. Perfect.

This must be the worst Santa ever seen. Santa, you had one job: keep your beard on.

I can see who made the nice list.