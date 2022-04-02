The sheer hypocrisy of Jim Carrey.

Jim Carrey has announced he's taking a break from acting.

In an interview with Access Hollywood on Thursday, the comic, who is currently promoting his latest film Sonic the Hedgehog 2, said it might be his last.

"Well, I'm retiring," he said during the interview. "I'm being fairly serious."

A few moments later, he backtracked.

"It depends," he continued. "If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break."

Carrey's retirement announcement comes just days after the actor condemned Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

"I was sickened," Carrey said in an interview with CBS Morning.

"I was sickened by the standing ovation. Hollywood is just spineless en masse, and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore.

"I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever.

"It’s going to be ubiquitous."

Much like other actors who have had their previous transgressions resurfaced over the past few years, a video of Carrey kissing Alicia Silverstone at the 1997 MTV Movie Awards has reemerged, showing the sheer hypocrisy of his latest comments.

In the video, the then-35-year-old Carrey appeared to force a kiss on the Clueless actress, then 19, grabbing her by the face as he accepted the award for best comedic performance for The Cable Guy.