Today marks 9 years since Jill Meagher's murder. Since then, 666 more women have been killed.

Over the weekend, in a cabin on the NSW mid-north coast, Australia lost its 666th woman to violence since 2012.

Her name was Dee Annear. Her partner has today been charged with her murder.

2012 is a poignant year because it was the year we lost Jill Meagher. A name and story seared into the brains of all Australians old enough to remember what happened.

Today marks nine years since the 29-year-old was raped and murdered walking home from a pub in Melbourne. She was less than a five-minute stroll from her bed.

We know now that her killer should never have been on the streets. He had a violent criminal history. CCTV caught Adrian Bayley's approach through a dress shop window. We, as a country, witnessed her final conversation in footage that has since been replayed by millions.

Jill Meagher was raped and murdered in the early hours of 22 September, 2012. Image: Getty.

It was the case that shocked Australians. One that saw 30,000 Melburnians march the streets in her honour, demanding more be done to keep women and girls safe in their city.

But since her murder, there have been more names. Hundreds of names.

Some were killed by husbands, partners or ex-boyfriends. Others were killed by complete strangers, like Jill. A small minority were killed by women.

Names like:

Preethi Reddy.