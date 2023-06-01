"Done with the secrets": Jill Duggar's new memoir is lifting the lid on her family's manipulation.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar polarised viewers with seven seasons of their reality series 19 Kids and Counting.

The deeply religious Baptists portrayed themselves as a tight-knit, conservative family unit, but as time wore on, their TV personas came undone.

Now, one of their 19 children, Jill Duggar Dillard, along with her husband Derick Dillard, have announced their tell-all memoir, which will detail allegations of abhorrent sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of her brother Josh, who’s currently serving a 12-and-a-half-year sentence for possessing and receiving child pornography. He has not faced a criminal trial for the allegations that he sexually assaulted his sisters.

The book, which is due to be released in January 2024, also details allegations that Jill's parents forced her to cover up the sexual abuse, for the sake of the reality TV series' survival.

Video via ABC News.

“Derick and I would like to announce that we have written a book, “COUNTING THE COST,” which details our painful journey as part of the reality-show-filming Duggar family,” Jill shared on Instagram.