14 pieces of jewellery for everyone on your Christmas list, and for every budget.

There really is nothing more exciting than opening a Christmas present to discover it sparkles. After the year we've all had, we definitely deserve a bit of extra sparkle in our lives.

There is something so special about giving - and receiving, of course - jewellery as a gift. It's thoughtful, personal and the kind of thing you keep forever, so you know you'll always be remembered as a stellar gift giver.

Lucky for us, Michael Hill's Christmas catalogue has plenty of sparkle - and its variety of styles, ranges and price points means there's a gift for everyone on your list this year.

From beautifully coloured gemstone rings to hoop earrings to a very chic rose tone watch, the range is full of great gift ideas - and maybe something for yourself too.

We've picked out 14 highlights, so no matter how little or how much you've got to spend, you'll be everyone's favourite gift giver come December 25.

1. Sterling silver hoop earrings - $19.

Image: Michael Hill.

These sterling silver earrings are a perfect staple, offering a finishing touch to any outfit; versatile enough for everyday wear, and also to jazz up a nighttime look. Plus, they are $19! With a price point like this, they're perfect for anyone, even the office Secret Santa. And you can definitely justify a pair or two for... yourself.