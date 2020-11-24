At six years old, Jewel started touring with her family's band. Two years later, when her parents divorced, her mum left and Jewel stayed with her dad.

"Then my parents got divorced when I was eight, and my dad and I became a duet," she told Borders Media. "And so we'd tour all over honky tonks, and fisherman and lumberjack bars, and biker bars, and bank openings."

Left alone with her father, he became angry and abusive. He would make her practice music for five hours a day.

"I'm sort of what people would call a junk bond kid. Nobody would invest in me. As a human, as a child. My mum left when I was eight," she told Fox Business Network.

"My dad had a lot of trauma from his own childhood, and then went to Vietnam and picked up a lot more trauma. And when my mum left, he suddenly found himself a single father and was incredibly anxious, and turned to drinking to try to calm that anxiety, and he became abusive when I was eight."

It was around this time that she also began to be harassed by drunk, much older men, at gigs.

On a recent episode of Armchair Expert, she recalled the time a man came out of the restroom and gave her a dime.

"He puts a dime in my hand," she explained. "And he closes my little fingers one at a time and he goes 'Call me when you're 16, you're going to be great to f*ck when you're older'."

"I had guys measure my throat," she went on to say."They'd measure my throat and be like 'you been cheating on me?'"

"I don't even know what that means? I guess it's a blow job joke?"

After putting herself through Interlochen arts school in Michigan, Jewel moved in with her mother in San Diego.

When she was fired from her job for rebuking her boss's advances, she was forced to move into her van.

She lived like that for a year and would often spend her days parked in grocery store carparks, playing music in the back of the van.

"I was propositioned by exclusively rich, married businessmen," she told Armchair Expert. "Men would straight up walk up to me, they were on their way to buy milk, that was someone sensing vulnerability and seeing whether they could leverage it."