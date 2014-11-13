NEWS: Woman forced to carry her sister through an airport after airline loses her wheelchair.

A young woman says she is never flying Jetstar again after she was forced to carry her disabled sister off a plane when the airline failed to produce her wheelchair.

Danae Floria, 24, has told Nine News she had to carry her 26-year-old sister Marissa more than 100m through Perth Domestic Airport after staff lost her sister’s chair.

Marissa, who suffers from cerebral palsy, has a specifically designed wheelchair to meet her needs – which Ms Florias made clear to staff on board the flight.

The staff offered her a generic airline wheelchair in place of her own.

“Your wheelchair is no good to me, my sister can’t hold her body up, and needs her specific one designed for her specifically,” Ms Florias told the staff member, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“She just looked at me with a blank look, I just got no response whatsoever. By that time my sister was hysterical because she gets very anxious so easily and was like ‘oh my God they’ve lost my wheelchair'”.

The chair was later found in oversized baggage.

