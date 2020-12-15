'Today Jesy Nelson walked away from her dream job. I want to thank her.'

Anxiety.

Jesy credits social media, and not fame, as her emotional downfall. And it has played into her anxiety in a major way.

“It wasn’t the fame. It was social media that affected me and then being in the public eye meant I couldn’t get away from it,” Jesy tells Glamour. “I had to roll with it and get on it and I really struggled with pretending to be happy.”

Pretending to be happy? God that rings true.

This year most people were glued to their phones, posting throwbacks and sharing highlights that weren’t representative of their actual reality: Which, let’s be honest, was crying way more than usual, feeling awful and being alone.

The phrase ‘Instagram vs. Reality’ has a painful poignance in 2020, when we spent so much of our time staring at a tiny screen and comparing the falsehoods we were seeing to that of our less-glamorous reality.

This toxic comparison 100 per cent fed into our anxiety, even if we knew deep, deep down that what we were seeing was bulls**t.

Burnout.

Ahh burnout, you sneaky b***h.

It caught us all this year as work and home life mushed together, where we did as much as we could to keep our jobs (and our incomes) while aggressively trying to not let a global pandemic freak us out too much.

Listen to The Quicky, where Claire Murphy discusses how to really know if you're suffering from burnout. Post continues after podcast.

And it hit Jesy too. She took time away from the band a few months ago to focus on herself and work on her mental health and for the first time in a long time; it seems people actually backed her with that decision.

Fans were supportive, her bandmates sent their love from the stage and Jesy got the rest she needed.

As an onlooker, this was huge. I’d never thought that being able to say you needed time off for your mental health would ever actually be something your workplace, your colleagues and your pals would actually support.

It seemed like one of those ‘nice on paper, impossible in practice’ perks listed on a job description that you couldn’t ever actually action. But here Jesy was, stepping away from a dream career to catch her breath.

And then she took it one step further. She quit.