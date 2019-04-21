Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

"People generalise and expect me to look like a dyke or a dude," she added. "There's that stigma around what people think I should look like."

"I knew I was attracted to women from quite a young age. I didn't have a coming-out party, but I have always been very open with my family and friends."

The reality star also admitted that she left Bachelor in Paradise early after struggling to cope with doing two dating shows back to back.

"Going from The Bachelor and then to Bachelor In Paradise, I probably rushed the process a little bit," she admitted.

4. “It wouldn't benefit anybody.” Kim Kardashian weighs in on the college admissions scandal.

Kim Kardashian is an incredibly privileged person, but when it comes to the college admissions scandal she is vocally against it.

Speaking on The Van Jones Show, she said the scandal is "not appropriate".

"If they couldn't get into a school, I would never want to use privilege to try to force them into a situation that they wouldn't thrive in anyway. So that's where I just see that that is not appropriate," she explained.

"When you have so much accessible, so many things that are just presented to you, I want my kids to be kind, I want them to be as grounded as possible, and to buy your way into something just wouldn't benefit anybody," she added.

The comments come on the back of the 38-year-old mother's announcement that she will be studying law.

View this post on Instagram VOGUE MAGAZINE MAY 2019 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 11, 2019 at 3:34am PDT

"I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society," explained Kardashian to Vogue. "I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."