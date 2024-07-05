JESSIE STEPHENS: 'Starting with the flight... Every mistake I made when I took my baby to Europe.'

There was a moment in a Dublin AirBnB at 1:30am in the morning or perhaps it was 3:45am — at that time of night who can know for sure — when my husband asked me "Are you alright?"

I was absolutely not alright. I hadn’t slept for more than a couple of hours at a time for maybe four days, and now our eleven-month-old seemed to have decided the day had begun despite me gesturing broadly at all the evidence to the contrary.

But that wasn’t why he was asking.

He was asking because I was holding our baby upside down, supporting her feet as though they were her head, stroking them gently while whispering to her foot that it was time for sleep.

That was a low point.

When we decided to take our baby on a three week international holiday that would begin in Ireland and end in France, I was under no illusions that this would be like travelling pre-kids. But I thought if I just read enough, listened to every piece of advice, researched all the trinkets and had a stern talking to my baby where I begged her to be cool then our little family would thrive.