'I am so happy and terrified.' Jessie J is pregnant one year after suffering a miscarriage.

British singer and former The Voice Australia host Jessie J has announced she's pregnant.
On Saturday morning, the performing artist shared her growing baby bump in several short clips on social media, writing underneath how she's feeling mixed emotions making the news public.
"I am so happy and terrified to finally share this," she captioned the Instagram post. "Please be gentle with me."
"Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate-covered pickle with no questions asked," she added.
Jessie J's news comes 14 months after she announced she'd suffered a miscarriage.
In November 2021, just before a performance in Los Angeles, the 34-year-old shared it had happened shortly after her third scan where they didn't detect a heartbeat.
"Yesterday morning, I was laughing with a friend saying, 'Seriously though, how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant'," the Dominos singer wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.