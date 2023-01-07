'I am so happy and terrified.' Jessie J is pregnant one year after suffering a miscarriage.

"By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my third scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat.

"This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know. What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I’m avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me."

Months later - in May 2022 - the singer shared she'd undergone a scan three hours prior to losing her baby. The heartbeat was there, she said, but weak.

"That dreadful silence when you first have a scan and I was like, 'Just tell me the truth. What’s going on?' and she said, 'Your baby’s heartbeat is very low and there’s this ring', and I said, 'Well, what does that mean?'" she shared on The Diary Of A CEO podcast.

While she'd received confirmation of a heartbeat, the news didn't sit right with her - so she consulted another doctor for a second opinion.

"He did another scan, and he said, 'I’m really sorry there’s no heartbeat'," she recalled.

"That [scan] was within three or four hours of the first one."

A month before she announced the news of her pregnancy loss, she and her partner of seven months, Max Pham, split up.

Before that, the singer was in a relationship with actor Channing Tatum. They dated on and off again for over a year, but officially broke up in April 2019.

She is currently in a relationship with basketballer Chanan Colman but has not confirmed he is the father.

Feature Image: Instagram @jessiej.