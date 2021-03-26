Jessica Rowe and her daughter were driving home from school when a bus driver saved their lives.

Journalist Jessica Rowe and her eldest daughter Allegra, 14, were on the school run on Thursday afternoon when a bus driver spotted smoke coming from the bonnet of their car.

They were just outside Allegra's school at around 3.45pm when the car started slowing down.

"It was really slowing down and the smoke started pouring out. I was in a bit of shock thinking what is actually happening, and Mev the bus driver was coming down the other direction and he stopped his school bus, got out, said 'get out of the car it's on fire' and got us out," Rowe told Sunrise.

Watch: Jessica Rowe speaks to Nat and Kochie about her and Allegra's escape.



Video via Sunrise.

Within minutes the family's Volvo XC 60 was engulfed in flames.

Images of the wreckage show extensive damage, with the entire front of the vehicle burnt out.