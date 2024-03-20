Jessica had intense vaginal bleeding. She was told it was 'normal' and 'common'.

Jessica Pettway, an American fashion and beauty influencer with over 250,000 subscribers on YouTube, has passed away at the age of 36.

Her death comes nearly nine months after publicly announcing she had been diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer, following more than a year of symptoms and a misdiagnosis.

"Last June, I was having intense vaginal bleeding. And when I say intense, I mean I was literally bleeding out," Jessica shared in February 2023.

"I called around and asked other women if they experienced this before and majority of them said they have. I thought, well maybe this is a 'normal' thing that women go through. I was experiencing extreme fatigue, weakness and just not feeling like myself."

Watch: Cervical cancer — what you need to know. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Throughout 2022, Jessica experienced multiple episodes of ill health, which landed her in hospital several times. However, each time, doctors told her not to worry and diagnosed her with non-cancerous fibroids.

It wasn't until February last year that she said a doctor discovered a "huge mass" covering her cervix and referred her to an oncologist to perform a biopsy.