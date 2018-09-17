Why Jessica Marais has made the difficult decision to walk away from her new TV show.

Jessica Marais has announced she’s quitting acting for the rest of the year.

That means the 33-year-old will no longer star in her upcoming TV show, Bad Mothers.

“Jessica has decided to step away from acting for the remainder of 2018 to focus on her health and spend time with her family,” a statement released by Marais’ management company said.

“She is disappointed that she will not be a part of the Bad Mothers production with such an incredible cast and team behind it, but knows that it is important to take time out to maintain ongoing balance and wellbeing.”

The Channel Nine show, which will begin production in October, is currently recasting Marais’ role.

The Packed To The Rafters actor would have starred alongside Mandy McElhinney, Shalom Brune-Franklin and Jessica Tovey.

In June, Marais announced she would not be attending the Logies. Instead, the Gold Logie winner was undergoing treatment at The Sydney Clinic, a private mental health facility located in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

A statement supplied by her management said: “It is with much disappointment that we advise Jessica Marais is unable to attend the TV Week Logie Awards due to her health.

“Jess is naturally disappointed, is grateful to TV Week and all the viewers who have nominated her for the Awards this year and wishes all the nominees and her friends a great celebration on Sunday night.”

In 2014, The Wrong Girl actress spoke to the Australian Women’s Weekly about her struggle with bipolar disorder.