Two Australian influencers are feuding after both naming their daughters... Baby.

It all started with a birth announcement.

Jessica Hart, an Australian model and the founder of Luma Beauty, shared the birth of her first child with her 256,000 followers.

"Meet our little angel, Baby," the 34-year-old shared on Instagram.

"After 14 days past our due date and 28 hours of (hell) labour, Baby joined us earth side and I haven't stopped smiling since. So grateful for this little soul," she continued.

"Baby is everything I ever imagined and so much more. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents. Baby, I promise we won't let you down."

In an exclusive interview with People, Hart, who is engaged to NASCAR driver James Kirkham, shared the inspiration behind her daughter's unique name.

"I first heard it in the movie Dirty Dancing and always thought I'd love to name my daughter Baby," the model explained.

"I was hesitant to ask James about it at first but we just weren't landing on a name. Finally, probably a month before she was born, I said what about Baby, and he said, 'Oh my gosh, I love it.' It's felt right ever since.

"Her legal name is Baby-Rae Kirkham, but we just call her Baby."