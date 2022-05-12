A leaked photo and a viral reaction: Why everyone is talking about Jesse Williams.

Jesse Williams has had quite the week.

Earlier this week, a short clip of the American actor, best known for his role as Dr. Jackson Avery on Grey's Anatomy, went viral.

Williams is currently starring in the Broadway play Take Me Out, in which his character appears completely nude on stage in some scenes.

The play, which follows the story of a successful gay baseball player, aimed to protect its cast's privacy by requiring all audience members to lock their phones in sealed cases before the show.

But during one showing of the play, a ticket holder snuck their phone in and secretly filmed one of the nude scenes.

That audience member then uploaded that footage to Twitter.

The footage immediately went viral.

Here are just some of the reactions online:

me opening twitter today and seeing jesse williams all over my tl pic.twitter.com/y3OPZYxI6e — lo | baddies gc fan acc🍂 (@nicksblueglove) May 10, 2022