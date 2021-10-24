In 2004, posters of Jesse McCartney adorned the walls of teenage girls around the globe.

Somewhere between the time of NSYNC-era Justin Timberlake and the world’s collective obsession with Zac Efron in High School Musical, the American singer and songwriter burst onto the scene with his debut single, ‘Beautiful Soul’.

At the time, the then 16-year-old was so popular, he was mowed down by hordes of screaming fans during a mall meet-and-greet appearance.

“We got there, and they were like, ‘We might have to shut the mall down. There are 8,000 people here and we don’t really know how to get you in',” McCartney told Huffington Post in 2018.

“Immediately they started going down one by one – all the security guards… I’m helping them up,” he added.

“It was like my first real experience with a sort of mania, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Seventeen years on from his rise to fame, there’s still a lot of love for Jesse McCartney.

Now at age 34, the actor and singer has just married his long-term partner of seven years, Katie Peterson.

Interestingly enough, despite the hysteria that surrounded his global pop hit 'Beautiful Soul,' McCartney said he absolutely will not be performing it at his wedding.

"I think I’m going to get up and play. I don’t know what, but it will not be 'Beautiful Soul.' It will probably be something that I’ve written or something that I’ve yet to write," he explained to Us Weekly.