Jess Waterhouse and their wife are Australia's new 'comfort' watch. They delete troll comments hourly.

On a plane home from an away game in Perth, a grinning air hostess stopped to compliment AFLW player Jess Waterhouse as they settled in for their flight.

"I loooove your TikToks. You're so wholesome. You're my comfort watch," the woman told them.

"I know you'll have two videos up every night, so I scroll and watch you before I go to bed."

It was an out of body experience for Waterhouse, who up until recently was only recognised publicly for their playing prowess as a forward for the formidable Adelaide Crows. But recently, they've been gaining a whole new fan-base.

In the space of just a couple of months, the 27-year-old's TikTok following has grown from 10,000 people to more than 160,000.

Their content is exactly as that air hostess describes — wholesome. Day in the life style vlogs where they invite people to meet their wife, Emma, and dog, Delilah, and follow them on shopping trips, weekend outings and their weekly juggle maintaining a footy career alongside a part-time job at a bank.

Perhaps their most popular series is the one where they ask Emma what they should have for lunch. The answers are always equal parts specific and delicious, based on the exact ingredients Emma knows they have tucked away in their fridge.

"My wife always knows what to do," Waterhouse often muses, before kissing Emma's cheek with the remark, "another great suggestion from the Emmy girl."

The comment sections are full of compliments along the same vein of that from the air hostess.

"We never EVER skip a Jess Waterhouse video."

"I need an Emmy in my life."