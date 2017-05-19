SELL: Jess Rowe loved her Romance Was Born dress. Her eldest daughter wasn’t quite convinced.
SELL: And there was one part in particular that she did’t like.
Dressed in a designer frock and about to head off to a red carpet, Studio 10 Host Jessica Rowe felt fantastic about her outfit.
Her eldest daughter Allegra, 10, wasn’t quite convinced.
“I’m wearing Romance Was Born, I love their stuff,” she told Mamamia on the InStyle Women of Style Awards red carpet.
“But my cheeky eldest daughter went ‘I like the frills but I don’t know if spots and frills go together’, but I was like “Well I think they do!'”
Getting ready for one of my fav nights of the year @instylemag awards with the help of my glam squad!!!! Thank YOU @romancewasborn for frocking me up on the eve of your runway show ????⭐️???????? and to @scarpahair always! #crazycatfamily #Violet #Daisyishiding #Alfie #craphousewifereadytopartaaay #instylemag #womenofstyle2017
The journalist, who is well known for her highly relatable #CrapHouseWife posts, said the lead up to the exclusive event was a frantic time all parents would know all too well.
“Oh no, it was not glamorous getting ready at all. I made a chicken pie tonight, I was very organised. Hopefully my husband will eat that when he gets home,” she said.