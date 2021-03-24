Jess from The Bachelorette has been fined for his gross behaviour, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Jess from The Bachelorette has been fined for his gross behaviour. Here's how Angie Kent responded.

Angie Kent has some things to say about former Bachelorette contestant Jess Glasgow, who's been fined $5,000 for his behaviour on the show.

The then-Noosa Shire councillor appeared on two episodes of The Bachelorette in 2019 before Angie asked him to leave the show after making misogynistic and offensive comments.

"Last week, the counsellor conduct tribunal went ahead for the Jess Glasgow investigation into his behaviour on my season of The Bachelorette," Angie wrote in a post on Instagram yesterday.

While Angie said she was "torn" whether or not she should say something, she thought, "If I don't say anything I feel it would make me complicit? Or that I am ok with this type of behaviour?"

"This situation isn’t just about me, it is what we have been enduring overall as women for centuries," she continued.

Angie went on to call out Jess for blaming "his multiple shameful performances on an edit".

"Jess did apologise to me right after the episode aired (funny that it had to take the episode to air before I received an apology. But hey ce'st la vie)."