Humble beginnings and jungle bugs in her ears: Jess Eva's life before and after reality TV.

This post deals with postnatal depression and might be triggering for some readers.



Earlier today, it was announced that Jess Eva had been rushed to hospital after experiencing excruciating ear pain.

Two weeks ago, the I'm A Celeb contestant explained that during her time on the reality show, jungle bugs got into her ears. And now, it's gotten so bad that she's on extreme painkillers.

This morning, when she didn't appear on Triple M’s Moonman in the Morning (which she co-hosts with Lawrence Mooney), Mooney explained her absence.

"If you’ve been following Jess in the jungle, she was talking about having bugs in her ears and then had those syringed out by a doctor and there was some pupae or larvae in there and fully grown bugs, so she had quite a menagerie in her ears," he shared.

"That situation has become critical, and she is now on morphine because the pain has become insufferable overnight."