The feeling of freshly dyed and styled hair from the hairdresser is one of the best. The thought of having to return monthly or even every six weeks for touch ups? Not so much.
This is exactly why Jesinta Campbell‘s latest hair update has us particularly excited.
Say hello to “lived-in” colour.
"Jesinta was a all over brown the aim was to create texture and lightness. I created this look by using #babylights and heavy #balayage A low Maintenance way to lightning hair with out locking yourself into a 6 week regrowth".
“Jesinta was all over brown [so] the aim was to create texture and lightness,” wrote the creator, Valonz Haircutters head colourist Ash Croker.