Jeremy Allen White is chef's kissing his co-star, and the backstory is complicated.

So what is this smooch all about? Are they dating or is it just a friend kiss?

Look, I'm all for kissing my friends but there is a real intimacy in a closed-eye kiss that does feel rather romantic.

White is no stranger to being friendly with his female co-stars away from work, but his eyes are firmly closed in this kiss.

It would just be a bit weird if this was just his mate, right??

There's also a casualness in this kiss, as White balances two packets of cigarettes in one hand around Gordon's waist. To me, this suggests this is perhaps one of many routine kissies between the on-screen lovers.

I say, it's on!! It's so on!!

It's as if they've done this before! Image: Disney+.