Jeremy Allen White is chef's kissing his co-star, and the backstory is complicated.

Chef's kiss? More like, who is this chef kissing??
The Bear's resident stressy chefy Jeremy Allen White has been spotted kissing his co-star.
And no, despite the months of rumours (and my own personal manifestations), it isn't Ayo Edebiri.
It's the actress who plays his on-screen on-off girlfriend, Molly Gordon.
The Bear actors were photographed kissing on the lips and hugging in Los Angeles in photos obtained by PEOPLE.
Yes chef, indeed.
White plays Carmy in the series, a perpetually frazzled chef launching a fancy restaurant in Chicago, as Gordon portrays Carmy's childhood sweetheart Claire and sometimes girlfriend.