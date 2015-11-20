Jenny McCarthy thinks she could have caught HIV from Charlie Sheen from working with him.

Wrong again, Jenny.

Jenny McCarthy has proven herself to be a bit of a numpty in the past and she’s just done it again in a major way.

The anti-vaxxer who also acts was a guest star on Two and a Half Men when Charlie Sheen was the star of the show. She’s indignant that he did not disclose his HIV status to her.

McCarthy discussed Sheen’s recent revelation on her radio show Dirty, Sexy, Funny on SiriusFM.

“Before we do a job we have to sign a piece of paper that says, ‘Do you have cold sores?’ You have to sign a release that says, ‘Yes I have cold sores;’ you need show the medication,” she told listeners.

“Now being on Two and a Half Men myself, I feel like in playing a love interest, you would think there would be some type of, I don’t want to say criminal issue, but I don’t even know how to feel about that,” she said.

“If I have to be upfront about a herpe how could you not be upfront about HIV?” she said.

A herpe?

